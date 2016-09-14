Cyclist Amanda Reid takes silver medal at Rio Paralympic Games

September 14: Sydney cyclist Amanda Reid has posted a personal best time to claim the silver medal in the C1-2-3 500m time trial at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. The 19-year-old C2 competitor was the second from last on the start order and she flew over the two laps to clock 40.354 seconds, slashing two seconds from the C2 Paralympic Games record. In a combined event, times are adjusted based on classification and after factoring, Reid’s time was posted as 37.581 which put her first with one rider to come. Alyda Norbruis was the last out of the gate and the Dutch woman eclipsed the mark she set in 2015 to win with a world record time of 39.631, factored to 36.908 for the gold medal result. China’s Zhenling Song was third, with all the podium places claimed by C2 cyclists.