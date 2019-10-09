IN November, Australia’s fifth annual national First Nations dance competition Dance Rites returns to the Sydney Opera House Forecourt over two days for a free, cross-generational celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander dance, language and culture.

Taking place over the weekend of 23-24 November, Dance Rites 2019 will welcome more than 300 performers from all corners of Australia to one of the world’s most spectacular outdoor stages, Bennelong Point. Formerly known as Tubowgule, Bennelong Point has been a meeting place for storytelling, ritual celebration and dance for tens of thousands of years.

The dance groups – many spanning generations and an array of distinctive nations and clans – will travel to Sydney to participate in this event designed to safeguard, revitalise and share First Nations cultural practices impacted by more than 200 years of colonisation.