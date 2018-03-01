March 1: Darling Harbour in Sydney has been transformed by 16 large-scale photographic portraits taken on the set of Warwick Thornton’s film Sweet Country. The Sweet Country stills exhibition, featuring photographs by Tamara Dean, Michael Corridore, Mark Rogers and Warwick Baker, is run by Bunya Productions and Photoplay Films and supported by Screen Australia and aMBUSH Gallery. Sweet Country has already won a raft of prizes worldwide and was included in this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The film, inspired by a true story, tells the story of an Aboriginal man on the run after killing a white man in self-defence. Sweet Country is directed by Warwick Thornton and features performances from Aboriginal actors Hamilton Morris, Natassia Gorey-Furber, Tremayne Doolan, and Trevor Doolan. The exhibition is in Darling Harbour until March 10.