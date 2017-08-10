August 10: Four leading acts are in the running for the top honour at this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards, to be presented in Darwin on Saturday night. A.B. Original, Troy Cassar-Daley, Dan Sultan and Jessica Mauboy are the contenders for the top artist title. Tribute will also be paid to the late Dr G Yunupingu, a 14-time NIMA recipient, including 2016 artist of the year. It’s a huge week in Darwin, with the winners in the Telstra National Indigenous Art Award to be named on Friday night, and the Aboriginal Art Fair at the weekend.