June 8: A hearing to determine whether there is fresh and compelling evidence to retry a man previously cleared of murdering Aboriginal youths in Bowraville, northern NSW, has been listed for November. The man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was acquitted of murdering four-year-old Evelyn Greenup and 16-year-old Clinton Speedy-Duroux in late 1990 and early 1991. A judge has now set out a timetable for the application made to the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal by state Attorney-General Mark Speakman seeking the retrial. The hearing, estimated to take about four days, is scheduled to start on November 28.