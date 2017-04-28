APRIL 26: Nakia Davis-Welsh could debut for Australia when the Jillaroos take on the New Zealand Ferns as part of the Anzac rugby league test match double header in Canberra on Friday, May 5. She will join other Indigenous players Caitlin Moran, Simone Smith, Rebecca Riley and Rebecca Young in the Jillaroos squad. Coach Brad Donald today named a strong squad of 25 women for the Anzac Test. The squad will assemble in camp on the Gold Coast tomorrow to undergo preparations before the final team is named on Sunday, April 30.