THE Federal Government has promised a referendum on constitutional recognition of Australia’s First Peoples but support for an Indigenous voice to parliament, as proposed in the Uluru Statement from the Heart, remains mixed.

Indigenous Australians Minister Ken Wyatt has committed to a referendum within the next three although Patrick Dodson, the shadow assistant minister for constitutional recognition, believes it could happen much quicker.

“There obviously has to be consensus and successful referendums really require bipartisanship,” Senator Dodson said.

“We know that the Labor Party is up to this so it’s a question of him getting his party organised and getting the consultations with First Nations underway and the clarity around the model.

“That shouldn’t take more than six months to eight months.”

But Mr Wyatt stressed the government won’t go ahead with a referendum until it’s certain it will succeed.