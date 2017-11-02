VISITORS to Uluru will no longer able to climb to the summit. The Uluru Kata Tjuta National Park board of management chose to close the climb to the summit of Uluru for good, a decision supported by traditional owners and the NT Central Land Council (CLC). Anangu man Sammy Wilson said the traditional owners have been in a difficult position. “Over the years Anangu have felt a sense of intimidation, as if someone is holding a gun to our heads to keep it open,” he said. “Please don’t hold us to ransom. This decision is for both Anangu and non-Anangu to feel proud about. It is an extremely important place, not a playground or theme park like Disneyland. We want you to come, hear us and learn. We’ve been thinking about this for a very long time.” The climb will close in two years.