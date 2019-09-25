MILLIONS of people worldwide joined an international strike calling for stronger climate change action last Friday.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people led many of the marches in Australia.

In Darwin protesters pointed out that the weather bureau data showed the number of +35C days is already increasing in the Top End and Indigenous island communities were vulnerable to rising sea levels.

The Northern Territory Central Land Council called on climate strikers to think of remote community residents who are most at risk from the climate emergency.

CLC chair Sammy Wilson said their members and workers supported the strike.

“I call on them to spare a thought for Aboriginal people out bush who may not be able to travel to the strikes but who are already suffering most during our hotter, longer and drier summers,” Mr Wilson said.