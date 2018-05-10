This Friday, Saturday and Sunday night the historic Anderson’s Mill at Smeaton, about an hour south of Bendigo, will come to life with stories of Dja Dja Wurrung clans, from central Victoria. It is history under represented and often misinterpreted. The new 20 minute projection work Now You See It, created by Djaara cultural advisors and artists, Aunty Marilyne Nicholls and Rebecca Phillips with lead artist Jim Coad from Video Architecture, also features a soundscape created by musician and composer James Henry, and stories of the mill. “It is something you wouldn’t usually associate Aboriginal people with, telling the story of an historic flour mill, I think it’s really inspiring, that reconciliation message, that Jim has wanted to include us in that story,” Ms Phillips said. “It should be a good cultural sharing session as well, for people to see the story line of the Dja Dja Wurrung peoples, of what’s happened to where we are now,” Aunty Marilyne said.