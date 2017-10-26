WIRADJURI woman Dr Claudia Paul has become the third Australian Indigenous person to be awarded a Rhodes Scholarship, having been named the 2018 Rhodes Scholar for South Australia. Dr Paul, 24, an Adelaide University medical graduate from Broken Hill, will use her scholarship to undertake a Masters of International Health and Tropical Medicine at the University of Oxford, England, next year. One of the world’s most prestigious scholarships, the Rhodes recognises outstanding academic achievement, character, leadership, and a commitment to community service. “I had a dream to study overseas but I didn’t think it would ever happen,” Dr Paul said. “The Rhodes is something I never imagined applying for until fairly recently. Right now, it’s a little overwhelming, but exciting.”