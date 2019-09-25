12-YEAR-old Arrernte/Garrwa boy Dujuan from Central Australia had a simple message to Australian governments when he addressed the United Nations: stop sending 10-year-old children to jail.

Dujuan is the star of In My Blood it Runs, the acclaimed documentary from filmmaker Maya Newell (Gayby Baby), which was screened at the United Nations in Geneva, with the support of the Australian Government and the Australian Human Rights Commission.

The film follows 10-year-old Dujuan, a child-healer, a good hunter and speaker of three languages as he is pushed out school and facing increasing scrutiny from welfare and the police. As he travels perilously close to incarceration, his family fight to give him a strong Arrernte education alongside his western education lest he becomes another statistic.