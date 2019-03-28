ACCORDING to Gunditjmara man and artist Jim Berg, “scar trees were supermarkets of the land”.

“They provided food, shelter, transport, medicines, tools and weapons,” he said. “They are a witness to a way of life and freedom for the people to roam at will through their own Country.”

Keeping cultural practices and knowledge alive, Berg’s art exhibition Silent Witness: A Window to the Past, tells the stories of his people and their Country through showing large-scale photographs of scar trees from Wotjobaluk Country, on the banks of the Wimmera River at Ebenezer.

The exhibition is in Bunjilaka Aboriginal Cultural Centre’s Birrarung Gallery at Melbourne Museum, Carlton. It runs until mid-June, and access is free with museum entry.