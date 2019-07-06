SHIRLEY Smith, better known as Mum Shirl, was a Wiradjuri woman brought up by her grandparents in Cowra, NSW.

Despite epilepsy hampering her ability to participate in western education, she learned 16 Aboriginal languages and became a hugely influential social worker, humanitarian and community leader for Indigenous people in Redfern, across Sydney and beyond.

It is now 21 years since Mum Shirl died, and to celebrate her extraordinary life Cooee Gallery in Paddington, Sydney, is holding an exhibition featuring historical paintings and photographs from the Keeping Place Museum of Gordon and Elaine Syron.

The exhibition includes paintings by Gordon Syron and photographs by Elaine Pelot-Syron, a social documentary photographer.