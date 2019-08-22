Family members of 13 Aboriginal people who died in suspicious circumstances over the past 35 years marched on NSW Parliament House in Sydney today demanding justice. Shouting ‘Black lives matter’, hundreds marched from the town hall to Macquarie street, where speaker after speaker shared horrific stories of the injustices that led to the deaths of their family members.

The families involved are still fighting for justice for Buddy Kelly, Mark Haines, Stephen Smith, Theresa Binge, Jaylen Close-Armstrong, Rayshaun Carr, David Dungay Jnr, TJ Hickey, Kamahl Bamblett, Evelyn Greenup, Colleen Walker-Craig, Clinton Speedy-Duroux and Tane Chatfield.

