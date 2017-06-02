Fifita stars as NSW wins State of Origin 1
June 1: Indigenous player Andrew Fifita turned in a performance of Arthur Beetson proportions as the NSW Blues demolished Queensland 28-4 in the opening match of the 2017 State of Origin rugby league series at Lang Park, Brisbane, last night. Fifita, 27, was brilliant, making 183 metres and scoring a try as the Blues ran away with the game after a first half described by seasoned judges as one of the best exhibitions of rugby league where both sides completed all of their set tackles.
Social Media
Koori Mail Twitter Feed
Error: Twitter did not respond. Please wait a few minutes and refresh this page.