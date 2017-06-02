June 1: Indigenous player Andrew Fifita turned in a performance of Arthur Beetson proportions as the NSW Blues demolished Queensland 28-4 in the opening match of the 2017 State of Origin rugby league series at Lang Park, Brisbane, last night. Fifita, 27, was brilliant, making 183 metres and scoring a try as the Blues ran away with the game after a first half described by seasoned judges as one of the best exhibitions of rugby league where both sides completed all of their set tackles.