THE National Indigenous Fire Workshop opened at Bundanon in southern NSW last night (July 12). Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have gathered to share fire knowledge about traditional ways of looking after country. The workshop began in 2008 on Cape York Peninsula. This is the first time it’s been held outside that region. Firesticks Alliance Indigenous Corporation director Oliver Costello, a Bundjalung man, said there are plans to develop a seasonal burn calendar. “People learn from other mobs about how they burn their country and we facilitate the process,” he said. The workshop is being hosted by Mudjingaalbaraga Firesticks and Bundanon Trust and runs until July 15.