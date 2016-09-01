First Indigenous female MP delivers maiden speech in Canberra

August 31: The first Indigenous female MP elected to the House of Representatives has delivered the opening of her maiden speech in her native language. Labor’s Linda Burney, a former NSW MP and Minister, wore a cloak showing her Wiradjuri clan and personal totems as she said that while the Aboriginal part of her story was important, she would not be stereotyped or pigeon-holed. “These lands are, always were and always will be Aboriginal land,” Ms Burney, the Shadow Minister for Human Services, told Parliament.