FIVE Indigenous players are in the Australian Jillaroos squad of 24 that will defend the Women’s Rugby League World Cup starting in Sydney on November 16. They are Caitlin Moran and Rebecca Young (North Newcastle) and Redfern All Blacks’ Maddie Studdon, Nakia Davis-Welsh and Lavina O’Mealey. All five will be making their World Cup debuts in a squad that includes 16 World Cup debutants. The Jillaroos’ opening match will be against the Cook Islands at Endeavour Field, in Sydney’s south. The Women’s Rugby League World Cup is being played for the first time concurrently with the Men’s World Cup and both finals on the same stage as a double-header in Brisbane on December 2.