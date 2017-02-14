Focus on Canberra for Redfern Statement and Closing the Gap report
February 14: Representatives from Indigenous organisations across the country have converged on Canberra this morning as the National Congress of Australia’s First Peoples presents the Redfern Statement to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. The historic statement is being handed over ahead of the ninth Closing the Gap report which will be presented to Parliament this afternoon.
