February 16: Former child residents who suffered abuse at the Darwin’s Retta Dixon Aboriginal Home in Northern Territory will receive compensation from the Federal Government. The notorious home for Stolen Generations children was run by Australian Indigenous Ministries and overseen by the Federal Government. Seventy-one former residents, who alleged physical and sexual assaults by staff between 1946 and 1980, launched a civil lawsuit in 2015. The compensation follows evidence at the sex abuse royal commission. The group’s lawyer said half the plaintiffs alleged sexual abuse and all alleged physical abuse in what is believed to be the largest class action in NT history.