Bangarra Dance Theatre and Campbelltown Arts Centre will host a free evening of dance this Saturday, February 3, featuring an outdoor community performance of Macq. The event will include a free community BBQ at 6pm, followed by a line-up of local performances, with Macq at 8pm. Bangarra dancer Jasmin Sheppard created Macq to explore the historical chapter that devastated the Dharawal people of Appin in 1816, under the direction of Governor Macquarie. “So much of Sydney is named for Lachlan Macquarie, but what legacy has the darker side of his governance left for us all?” Sheppard said. “The seed started for Macq when I first became aware of the 1816 massacre at Appin. Macquarie’s diary entries uncover his frantic attempt to keep Aboriginal people aware of their boundaries, and drastic measures he took to regain control.” Campbelltown Arts Centre, in western Sydney, is located 15km away from the massacre site. More info: www.bangarra.com.au/whatson/productions/macq-2018