EVERY August, people from across Australia journey into the heart of the Northern Territory (six hours from Katherine) and gather on Gurindji country for the Freedom Day Festival, a celebration of Indigenous Land Rights, self-determination and community success.

This is one of Australia’s best remote Aboriginal community events for arts, culture, history, music and sport.

It was on Gurindji land that the legendary Wav Hill Walk-off took place over nine years from 1966-1975.

The story of the Walk-off is an epic tale of bravery and struggle taught in schools and immortalised in the song From Little Things, Big Things Grow.

This action sparked the national Land Rights movement. Each year, people from all walks of life make the pilgrimage to Kalkaringi to celebrate in the spirit of unity and pride.