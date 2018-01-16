JAN 16: Two Aboriginal cricketers – D’Arcy Short and Ashleigh Gardner – hold the records for the highest individual scores in the history of cricket’s Big Bash League (BBL). Northern Territorian Short blasted 122 not out off 69 balls – including eight sixes and eight fours – as he steered the Hobart Hurricanes to a last-ball BBL win over Brisbane at the Gabba on January 10. Sydneysider Gardner opened the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) competition with 114 off just 52 balls for the Sydney Sixers against the Melbourne Stars at Wollongong on December 9. Short, 27, has since continued on his merry way, breaking another record when he scored a measured 59 for the Hurricanes against the Brisbane Heat at Hobart’s Bellerive Oval on January 15. That took him to 465 runs for the BBL season from just seven matches, surpassing Shaun Marsh’s mark of 412 runs from nine matches set four seasons ago.