IT’S been a big month for Indigenous cricketer Ashleigh Gardner, with the allrounder starring for Australia in the opening Women’s Ashes match against England and being named One to Watch award in the Health Women in Sport Awards. A thrilling cameo from Gardner carried Australia to an exciting win over England in the first one-day Ashes match at Allan Border Field, Brisbane. Gardner struck two thrilling sixes in her 18-ball innings of 27. Australia won with five balls to spare.