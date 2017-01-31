Gardner named in T20 and One-Day squads to play New Zealand

INDIGENOUS allrounder Ashleigh Gardner has been named in the Australian women’s cricket squads to play Twenty20 and one-day matches against New Zealand next month. The Southern Stars will host the White Ferns in a three-match T20 series beginning on February 17 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground before crossing the Tasman for the Rose Bowl Series, consisting of three ODIs. Sydney Sixers all-rounder Gardner, 19, is a chance to make her Australian debut in both formats. Gardner’s selection follows an outstanding 12 months in which she captained the first Indigenous Australian women’s cricket team on their tour to India in May and was a member of the Governor-General’s XI that defeated South Africa in November. Should Gardner make her Australian debut, she will become the first Indigenous woman to do so since Faith Thomas (nee Coulthard) made her Test debut against England on February 21, 1958.