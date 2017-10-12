TO mark the International Day of the Girl, October 11, the Royal Commission into the Protection and Detention of Children in the Northern Territory has released a series of art works created by girls from the Don Dale Detention Centre. The series of six paintings and accompanying personal statements provide insight into the lives of girls in detention. The paintings express their feelings about detention, separation from family and kin and hopes about returning home. Artworks at https://childdetentionnt.royalcommission.gov.au/Documents/Voices-Girls-in-detention.pdf