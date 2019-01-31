NRL star Greg Inglis has escaped conviction and been placed on a good behaviour bond for his “very poor decision” to drink and drive. The South Sydney Rabbitohs captain was handed an 18-month good behaviour bond for having a blood alcohol of 0.085 on October 1 last year when he was caught speeding at 99km/h in an 80 zone on the outskirts of Lithgow, on his way back to Sydney from the NSW Aboriginal Rugby League Knock-Out. Downing Centre Local Court was told Australian Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga and NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg were among those who’d written character references for the father of two and long-time rugby league star. NSW chief magistrate Graeme Henson, when sentencing Inglis, considered his remorse, lack of criminal record, guilty plea, substantial charity work and the media attention surrounding the case.