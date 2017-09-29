Adnyamathanha and Narungga man Adam Goodes, former Australian of the year, human rights advocate and sports star, has received an honorary doctorate from the University of Sydney’s Faculty of Health Sciences for his outstanding contribution to Australian society. Vice-Chancellor and Principal Dr Michael Spence awarded Adam Goodes a Doctor of Health Sciences (honoris causa) in a ceremony at the University’s Great Hall yesterday. Goodes emphasised the importance of education during his address to graduates. “In my opinion, education is the absolute underlying key for people to achieve their goals,” he said.