EVONNE Goolagong Cawley’s extraordinary career and advocacy has been honoured by the International Tennis Federation. The ITF has announced it will bestow its greatest accolade, the Philippe Chatrier Award, on the Australian champion at a gala event next month. Goolagong, a Wiradjuri woman, won the French Open and Wimbledon in 1971 while still a teenager, going on to become the world No.1 and total seven grand slam crowns. The award – which counts Billie Jean King, John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova among past winners – also honours the post-career work of the individual. Since moving back from the United States in 1991, Goolagong has worked with Tennis Australia to increase female and Indigenous participation in the sport.