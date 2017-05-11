THE Opposition has refused to support Attorney-General George Brandis’s attempt to rush through changes to native title legislation through the Senate. Northern Territory Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy accused the Government of disrespecting traditional owners by rushing through changes without consultation. “How many traditional owners have you on that side gone out and spoken to?” she asked in parliament. “Here you are wanting to make a piece of legislation to amend a profound act, an important act, making sure we all have our hands tied behind our backs and just say yes. Let me tell you: it’s not going to happen.” Senator Brandis moved to suspend the Senate’s schedule today to bring debate on for proposed changes to native title laws, attempting to force the upper house to return on Friday to have them passed. But Labor, the Greens and crossbenchers voted against the motion to rush through the changes.