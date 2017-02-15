Govt moves to reverse native title decision
The Federal Government has moved to reverse a major Federal Court ruling relating to native title claims. Earlier this month an appeal court ruled a single member of a claimant group can prevent an Indigenous land use agreement from being registered if they withhold their consent. The Government today introduced a bill to reinstate a 2010 decision that was effectively overruled by the appeal court.
Social Media
Koori Mail Twitter Feed
Error: Twitter did not respond. Please wait a few minutes and refresh this page.