DANIEL Motlop’s company Something Wild is certainly living up to its name. Something Wild has taken a traditional ingredient, carefully blended it with the on-trend spirit gin and, in collaboration with Adelaide Hills Distillery, created Green Ant Gin.

The unique Indigenous ingredient in this “top end” gin is the green tree ant.

“With our gin and the Something Wild Logo, we’ve made green ants famous,” Motlop laughed.

“The green ants give our unique gin a distinctive citric flavour.

“It is a highly regarded product in this new and growing market.

“The genesis of the idea was to use the traditional item from youth as a botanical for gin.” The gin is carefully distilled in a column and basket still, designed specifically for the task.