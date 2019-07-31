GULF Country Frontier Days Festival director Alec Doomadgee said he’s over the moon that Dan Sultan will be headlining the North Queensland event next month, which includes four days of music, dance, culture, workshops and a one-day rodeo.

“Our Native brothers and sisters from around the world will join us on the tribal lands of the Gangalidda people, who have given permission for the first time to hold a concert and cultural performances on the Burketown Salt Flats,” Doomadgee said.

“This is a once in a lifetime experience not to be missed. The magic begins from the opening ceremony, with

our artists sharing their medicine and culture from around the world.”

Blues-rock guitarist and Native American flute player Micki Free returns to the Festival in 2019 with full band

from the USA to share ‘the Micki Free Experience’.