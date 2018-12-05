THE festive season kicked off Koorie style in Melbourne last weekend with A Very Koorie Krismas at Federation Square on Saturday, December 1.

Presented by the Koorie Heritage Trust, the day included free activities for families throughout the day including weaving workshops, live music from Amos Roach, Brett Lee and dance from the Indigenous Hip Hop Project along with a gum leaf performance by Uncle Herb Patten.

And it wouldn’t be Krismas without Koorie Klaus, who made a special appearance.

For the first time, a special Koorie Krismas Market showcased art, craft and design from the Victorian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community, including jewellery, hand woven baskets, artwork, clothes, native bush products and much more.