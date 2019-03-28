WHEN Ariana turned four, her mum Perri Chapman received a letter reminding her to get Ariana’s health checked before she started school.

So, they visited their local Winnunga Nimmityjah Aboriginal Health and Community Services centre in Canberra for the free health check.

“We are very grateful for the check, because it picked up a problem that we were able to fix with the help of an audiologist and GP,” Perri said.

“We found out Ariana was moderately deaf in one ear, and slightly deaf in the other. She was diagnosed with glue ear and had two rounds of grommets.”