THE world’s first Indigenous exclusively health-focused television network, Aboriginal Health Television (AHTV), was officially launched by Federal Indigenous Health Minister Ken Wyatt recently. The launch took place at the South West Aboriginal Medical Service (SWAMS) in Bunbury, Western Australia, which is one of the first 50 initial locations to install AHTV. Local Elder Dennis Jetta delivered the Welcome to Country. In July last year, the Federal Government committed $3.4 million over three years to develop the targeted, culturally relevant AHTV network, which has the potential to reach over 1 million people every month in Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Services (ACCHS) and Aboriginal Medical Services (AMSs) across the country. It is expected the network will be broadcasting in 100 locations by May 2019.