The NSW government’s latest attempt to have a man face trial on charges of murdering three Aboriginal children in Bowraville almost 30 years ago is to be heard in the High Court.

Attorney-General Mark Speakman is seeking special leave to challenge a NSW Court of Criminal Appeal decision in September rejecting his application for the man to face a single trial charged with three murders.

Four-year-old Evelyn Greenup, Clinton Speedy-Duroux, 16, and Colleen Walker, 16, disappeared from the northern NSW town over a five-month period from September 1990.

The man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was acquitted of Clinton’s murder in 1994 and of Evelyn’s murder in 2006.

The Attorney-General’s application for special leave to appeal to the High Court will be heard on Friday in Sydney.