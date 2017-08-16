Hundreds march in Perth to demand justice for Elijah Doughty
August 15: Hundreds of protesters have marched to Parliament House, Perth, demanding justice for Kalgoorlie teenager Elijah Doughty. The 14-year-old boy was fatally run down in August last year and the man responsible received just three years’ jail after being convicted last month of dangerous driving causing death. The decision has been labelled an injustice, with ongoing protests held around the nation.
