DANNY Green has just made the weight for his bitter bout against Anthony Mundine tomorrow night. Green weighed-in at 82.9 kilograms this afternoon, just inside the 83kg catchweight limit for the fight. Mundine weighed 79.6kg at the official weigh-in attended by hundreds of onlookers at the Adelaide Oval. Mundine said he was ready to repeat his 2006 win against Green in their only other fight. “I have done stuff in boxing that has never been done, I’m going to try and attempt that again, doing what I’m about to do with Danny, jumping up all that weight,” he said. “I feel good, I feel strong and I’m ready. You should buy tickets or watch… because this is the last time you are going to see The Man do his thing. I’m going to do what no-one thinks is possible, that is impossible by the experts. I’m going to show you that what I can do, I can accomplish anything.”