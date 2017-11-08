FOR the 10 Indigenous runners who completed this week’s New York Marathon, the finish line was just the start. The race was the culmination of six months of training and commitment for the squad, many of whom came from non-running backgrounds, and from some of Australia’s most remote areas. Last Sunday, November 5 (early Monday Australian time), the 10 runners of the Indigenous Marathon Project (IMP) lined up in a field of more than 50,000. Luke Reidy of Perth, was the first male to finish, while Allirra Winmar, of Perth, who battled a sore throat and cold in the lead-up to the marathon, was the first female.