The National Indigenous Science Education Program (NISEP) has won a Eureka Award. Established by requests from Aboriginal Elders, the NISEP supports Indigenous secondary students from lower socio-economic schools to deliver STEM workshops and activities at school, university and community events. Participation in NISEP elevates students into leadership roles, and has resulted in increased academic achievements in STEM and beyond. The program is run by Yaegl Elders, Macquarie University and Charles Sturt University. The Eureka Awards recognises Australia’s best in Science.