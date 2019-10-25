DEADLY duo Jasmine and Jerome are buffed up, partnered up, and headed on the adventure of a lifetime, as competitors on this season’s The Amazing Race Australia.

The Amazing Race is an adventure-based competitive reality TV show.

Jerome is a Wadjigan Larrakia man, and self confessed adrenaline junkie. His partner Bindal Gunditjmara woman Jasmine Onus, a Harvard trained lawyer, and he met over 10 years ago through the voluntary work they are involved in their communities. They have a 2 year old son, Jerome Jnr.

Both Jasmine and Jerome have spent many years supporting and mentoring Indigenous youth in Darwin, through various programs, and Ms Onus said she is passionate about working with Aboriginal communities in relation to their experience of Intergenerational trauma.