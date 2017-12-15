Aboriginal singer Jessica Mauboy is Australia’s entrant in the 2018 Eurovision contest, to be hosted by Portugal this May. The 28-year-old says culture will be her focus as she starts work on a song she hopes will sweep away the judges in what is the world’s biggest TV music competition. Mauboy was on stage at Eurovision 2014, but only as an interval act. She follows in the footsteps of fellow Aboriginal performer Isaiah Firebrace, who was a top-10 finisher at Eurovision last year.