CAITLIN Moran and Nakia Davis-Welsh have been rotated out of the Jillaroos team to take on Canada this afternoon in the final pool game at the women’s Rugby League World Cup. Maddie Studdon will get a chance to impress in the No 7 jersey with Moran not named in coach Brad Donald’s 17 for the game at Endeavour Field, in Sydney’s south. Moran and Davis-Welsh are two of four Indigenous players in Australia’s World Cup squad – the others being Rebecca Young and Lavina O’Mealey. Moran all but locked down the halfback spot after starring in the Jillaroos’ 38-0 win over England.