Judge Falla makes history

An Aboriginal judge, whose appointment made history, has been described as “long overdue” at a formal welcome ceremony. Judge Rosemary Falla was appointed to the County Court of Victoria in May, becoming the first Indigenous jurist in the court’s 174-year history.

She was officially welcomed to the new role in a ceremony held in a court room within the William Street complex in Melbourne on Wednesday. After taking an affirmation of office, Judge Falla reflected on the significance of her appointment, both personally and as a member of the community.

“It is critical that doors are opened, opportunities created and seized, examples set, and that we actively pay things forward,” Judge Falla said. “I’m sitting here today because of the generosity of so many, my Mob are central to my success.”