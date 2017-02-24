February 24: One of Australia’s largest Indigenous organisations is under special administration. Tennant Creek-based Julalikari Council Aboriginal Corporation is now in the hands of administrators appointed by Registrar of Indigenous Corporations Anthony Beven. The move follows ongoing concern about Julalikari, established in 1989 to alleviate poverty and improve the wellbeing of the Aboriginal people in the Barkly region of the Northern Territory. There has been increasing concern in recent years over the way Julalikari – which employs more than 90 staff – has been managed and run programs. Special administrators have been appointed until August 23.