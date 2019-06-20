A $50,000 funding cut each year to the Northern Rivers Community Legal Centre (CLC) will take effect next month, leading to reduced services to vulnerable and disadvantaged communities.

Northern Rivers CLC principal solicitor Ken Beily said the state government cuts would impact Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and women and children experiencing family and domestic violence on Bundjalung country.

“We will need to reduce staff hours and cut other valuable services to our region,” Mr Beilby said.

“Northern Rivers CLC provides free legal advice and assistance from Tweed Heads in the north to Grafton in the south and west to Drake.

“With offices in Lismore and Murwillumbah, Northern Rivers CLC provides outreach advices in the Tweed Valley, Casino and Grafton.”

Each year the Northern Rivers CLC provides an average of 1,800 information and referral services, 800 legal advices and extended assistance in 380 legal matters. This is in addition to the 120 community legal education presentations and participation in more than 110 community events.