A BUSH skills pentathlon that aims to help people from remote far north Queensland Indigenous communities to gain employment will be held in Aurukun from July 11 to 13.

The Kapani Cup will feature participants from Aurukun, Kowanyama, Pormpuraaw, Doomadgee, Wujal Wujal and Yarrabah and will be a brutal test of strength.

It will include a spear throwing competition, bush mechanics, bush tucker, pit carrying (where contestants will have to haul jerry cans fill of fuel), an obstacle course, mud crawling and other tasks.

Kapani, the company organising the event, has a motto of “Developing Indigenous Workforces for the Future” and spokesman Tim White told the Koori Mail that the skills participants learn during the competition are designed to help them gain jobs.