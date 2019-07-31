An Indigenous singer-songwriter whose works have become ingrained in Australian culture has taken out a top prize at the 19th annual Helpmann Awards.

Kev Carmody took out this year’s JC Williamson Award for his outstanding contribution to the live performance industry.

“Thank you to the Helpmann organisation for the recognition of our ancient oral tradition. I accept this award on behalf of that recognition as well as all indigenous people,” Carmody said.

Australian music legend Paul Kelly presented his “old friend” with the award.

“I believe his body of work to be one of Australia’s enduring cultural treasures, combining oral history, politics, poetry and prayer,” Kelly said.